Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 21,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $124.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $129.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

