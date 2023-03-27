Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 671 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.33. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

