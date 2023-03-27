BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $12.49 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.07. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.33.

Shares of DOO opened at C$103.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a one year low of C$76.72 and a one year high of C$120.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

