BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.92. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOOO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

BRP Trading Down 1.1 %

BRP Increases Dividend

DOOO stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. BRP has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRP by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.