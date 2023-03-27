BRP Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $13.08 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.88. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.33.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$103.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$113.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRP has a one year low of C$76.72 and a one year high of C$120.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

