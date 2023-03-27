Brookline Capital Management Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

SQZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

SQZ opened at $0.60 on Monday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

