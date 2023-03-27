Brokers Set Expectations for Conn’s, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Conn’s Stock Down 7.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CONN opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. Conn’s has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $20.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Conn’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conn’s

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin purchased 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,666.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conn’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.