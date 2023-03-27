Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 783,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

