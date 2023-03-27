Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.33.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.4 %

ALV stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.30.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

