Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 10,930 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

