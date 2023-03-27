ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 996.82 ($12.24).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.11) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.89) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.68) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

LON ASC opened at GBX 745.50 ($9.16) on Monday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,783 ($21.90). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 831.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 682.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £745.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2,259.09, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.93.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

