Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARKAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Arkema Trading Down 1.7 %

ARKAY opened at $94.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Arkema has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.40.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

