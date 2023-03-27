Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

