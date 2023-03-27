Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Boosted by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 98,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,912,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.