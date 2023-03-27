Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.33.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

