Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,969 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $178,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

