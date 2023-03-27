Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

