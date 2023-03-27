Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

