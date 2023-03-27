Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $178,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 98,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

