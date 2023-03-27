Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.49 per share.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $272.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.10. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

