75 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

NYSE NOW opened at $432.90 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.12 and a 200-day moving average of $412.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

