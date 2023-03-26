Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of KB Home worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 130.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 382.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.41 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

