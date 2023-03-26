Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

