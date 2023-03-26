Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,830,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 188,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

