Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,131 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.