Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 407 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.82.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

