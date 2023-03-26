The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $136.22 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $171.35. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $141.61.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

