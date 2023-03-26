The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.07.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.