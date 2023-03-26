Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

