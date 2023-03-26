Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

