Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 331.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

