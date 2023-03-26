Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after buying an additional 561,900 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after purchasing an additional 648,830 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,307,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 278,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $200,545.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,696 shares of company stock worth $1,623,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.80, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

