Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $289.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

