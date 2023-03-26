Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3,388.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

