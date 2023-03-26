Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 946 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.