Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,331 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 234.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 454.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after acquiring an additional 582,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 209.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,168,000 after acquiring an additional 522,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth $19,735,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
FMX stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
