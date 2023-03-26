Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,383 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

