Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

