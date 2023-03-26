Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

SON opened at $58.40 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

