Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $424.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

