Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $40.17.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
