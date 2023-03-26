Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.