Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHB opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

