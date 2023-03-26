Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after buying an additional 1,060,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $57.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.