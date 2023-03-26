Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $245.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.71.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.