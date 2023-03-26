Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.