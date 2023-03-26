Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,510 ($30.82) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.15 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

