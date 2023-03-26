Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Further Reading

