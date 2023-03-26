Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 170.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ITA stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
