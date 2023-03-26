Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

