Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 499 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.22.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $200.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.52 and a 200-day moving average of $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

